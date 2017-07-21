18°
Festivals help students become industry-ready

21st Jul 2017 6:07 PM
SAE students getting work experience at the Splendour in the Grass festival.
SAE students getting work experience at the Splendour in the Grass festival. Contributed

FILM student Natalie Grube has seen both sides of a music festival.

She has been at Bluesfest as a spectator and now, as a student at SAE in Byron Bay, she has been an integral part of the crew behind the scenes.

"It can't get more 'real world' than your film skills being transmitted live to thousands of paying festival patrons,” she said.

"I found that I was automatically respected for my skill set that I've learned at SAE.

"My studies have been invaluable in preparing me for working at the festival.”

There's no denying we're spoilt for choice in music festivals living in the Northern Rivers.

For students at SAE Creative Media Institute the festivals offer an opportunity of a lifetime - a backstage pass and an invaluable amount of on-the-ground work experience in a real-world live environment working alongside the festival's crew that count towards their course- required internship hours.

Festivals such as Bluesfest, Falls Festival, Splendour in the Grass and Byron Writers Festival recognise the industry-ready skills the students learn.

They are often on the ground working alongside their official film and sound crews in the areas of live sound set-up, recording and video production.

The SAE work experience students are easily recognised across the festival's stages in their black and white branded tees as they bump in and out, working across multiple stages monitoring performances, turning over bands on stage, filming performances, operating the outdoor broadcast equipment and running live feeds.

"I was placed in a small audio crew of five, our roles were dealing with the back line of each artist and setting up the stage ready for the bands that were about to perform, then doing the changeover,” SAE student Lloyd Edgar said.

For future students interested in audio, film, 3D animation, games or graphic design, SAE Byron is having an open day on Saturday, August 5, 11am-3pm.

Tour the campus, jump on an info session and take part in a series of interactive demonstrations using their high-end equipment and facilities.

Visit www.sae. edu.au for more information.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay northern rivers education northern rivers entertainment sae institute

