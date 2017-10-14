Mullum Music Festival director Glenn Wright with general manager Nin Haggith, artist liaison Kate Atkinson and festival assistants Reuben Zeh, and Maisy Taylor getting ready for the ninth festival for 2016.

THIS years Mullum Music Festival will be more eco-friendly than ever before as they incorporate more initiatives to lower their "footprint”.

It all comes as part of the festivals partnership with RENEW FEST, hosted by COREM (Community-Owned Renewable Energy Mullumbimby).

They aim to focus on renewable energy and recycling in the hopes it will make the event more sustainable.

It is no coincidence that the biggest little town has a festival with the biggest little footprint.

COREM and Enova Energy announced the event will be the first Repower Byron Shire business champion.

The new campaign works with households and businesses to reduce the use of fossil fuels and drive the uptake of renewable energy.

The Mullum Music Festival is now working through the three steps to flick off fossil fuels (ethical use, reduce and produce).

Mullum Music Festival has is very passionate about people using their hands. Whether it is play guitar, weaving a reusable cup or planting a tree.

In 2017 the festival has partnered up with Stone & Wood and the Byron Shire Council to launch 'For Cup's Sake'.

All bars at the event will serve Stone & Wood beers out of reusable cups, encouraging a circular economy.

This year they will also continue on their path of a plastic free event, encouraging all artists and punters to BYO bottle.

In 2018, there will be the annual tree planting held on Mother's Day May 13. With 7000 trees to be planted and counting.

Don't just nourish your soul with music; engage in the workshops, walks and talks that are about living a more sustainable life.