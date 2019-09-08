Festival will allow children and adults to play non-stop
PLAYGROUND Festival is a free one-day festival for children and families.
The event's line up will include:
- Tight Wire Playground by SeedArts: SeedArts are building a custom designed tight wire playground so you can challenge your balance on the ropes, wires, stepping stones and beams and watch professional performers' acts.
- Spaghetti Circus workshop and performance of Planet Lava: Spaghetti Circus will be setting up an interactive play space and will perform their new show, Planet Lava.
- Build Your Own Giant Bower Bird Nest: Create your own human-size bower bird nest with landscape architects Earth Play, and then decorate it with brightly coloured natural objects, just like Bower Birds do.
- Poppy Galactic and the Beat: Poppy Galactic and The Beat is an electronic dance music duo for kids, made up of Tiffany Richmond and Terepai Richmond.
- Make your own Playground: Come and make your own Playground from recycled materials at Lismore Regional Gallery. An experienced facilitator will be on hand to assist in creating the playground of your dreams.
- Roundabout Theatre's The Slow Show: Trichia is a human and Helix a giant garden snail. They travel the world, enjoying the magic in simple things.
- The Walkie Talkies: Absurdly serious fitness fanatics The Walkie Talkies will get your heart racing and your belly laughing.
- Northern Rivers Conservatorium: The Northern Rivers Conservatorium will hold music classes based around play, rhythm, movement, story-telling and hands-on tasters of musical instruments for 3 to 8 year-olds.
- Social Futures Clubhouse: The Clubhouse (downstairs at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium) will hold a series of workshops throughout the day including badge-making, make your own drawing robots, jewellery-making and Photoshop mashup poster design.
- Peggy Popart Art Gallery tours: Discover the delights of Lismore Regional Gallery with the wonderful and fun Peggy Popart.
At The Quad and Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, on Saturday, September 21, 10am to 4pm. Free.