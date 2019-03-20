Festival partnership harvests best of both worlds

FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD: The 2019 Harvest Festival will be bigger and better than ever.

The 2019 Northern Rivers Food Harvest Festival promises to be the biggest and best yet, running for 12 days from 24 April - 5 May.

Allison Henry, Executive Officer of Northern Rivers Food (NRF) stated: "We're really excited that The Northern Star will be our major media partner for this year's Harvest Festival. Our partnership with The Northern Star and its regional publications will help us create an exceptional Festival and really showcase the Northern Rivers as a unique food destination.”

"The Northern Rivers Food Harvest Festival is all about showcasing our amazing growers, food and drinks producers, chefs and restaurants. Now in its fourth year, the Festival is going from strength to strength,” she added.

"The Harvest Autumn Fair is a brand-new addition this year and is an incredible fusion of fabulous food festival meets a country fair to celebrate our region's Harvest,” said NRF Chair Pam Brook.

"It will be a day all about food and farming with the region's finest chefs and farmers joining forces to create a feast to remember. Delicious food, all the fun of a country fair and entertainment done with that creative edge Northern Rivers does so well. It's a day for foodies, family and friends.”

"The Northern Rivers is fast becoming one of the most distinctive 'food bowls' of Australia and its products and brands are recognised both here and abroad,” said David Kirkpatrick, Editor The Northern Star.

"The region is a haven for food lovers and with Byron Bay attracting two million tourists a year and Ballina one million, that adds up to a market with a very big future.”

"Its reputation for clean, green, tasty produce can only be enhanced by initiatives such as this which will showcase what's already great about the region and give visitors a taste of what's already here and what's to become,” David Kirkpatrick added.

In 2019, the Harvest Festival will be bigger and better than ever with a program of events spread over 12 days. Highlights include:

Wednesday 24 April - Festival Opening Event at the award-winning Husk Distillery in North Tumbulgum

Friday 26 April - Farms & Foodies Tour, a delicious bus tour to experience the best of our region's farms and food

Saturday 27 April - the Harvest Autumn Fair at the North Byron Parklands

Sunday 28 April - Breweries & Distilleries Tour, taking in some of our most innovative producers

Saturday 4 May 4 and Sunday 5 May - the return of the Harvest Food Trail, a self-drive experience where you can visit our region's sustainable farms who throw their doors open for this special weekend.

Northern Rivers Food is a not-for-profit group of producers from the paddock to the plate who grow and make it all here in the Northern Rivers.

"We support our farmers and producers to help them connect, learn and grow sustainably in our region. We have some of the best food and drinks producers in Australia and the Harvest Festival is the perfect showcase for them,” said Pam Brook.

Tickets will go on sale to all events at the end of March.