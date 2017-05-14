Festival of the Stone 2017

The Northern Rivers' local independent brewery, Stone & Wood, has been approval to kick off building their new site in 2017.

ON Sunday June 11 come kick back as the sun sets and music pumps, with your friends and family at Stone & Wood's Festival of the Stone.

The annual event celebrates community, live music and the release of the 2017 Stone Beer while raising money for great causes.

This year all profits from tickets and beer sales will go to Liberation Larder and Bay FM.

Last year's event raised over $11 000 and Stone & Wood is hoping to be able to donate a similar amount again this year.

There will be plenty for everyone to enjoy this Queen's Birthday long weekend, with a music and food line up that surely won't disappoint.

Rock band Kingswood will be headlining the event, alongside Polish Club, MT Warning, Your Mates DJ and a kids favourite Bunny Racket.

A mouth-watering line up of food trucks have also been locked in for the event, including JR's Smokehouse, Baylato, Pizza Loca, Pearl of the Quarter, The Backyard Chef and more.

And to wash it all down, Stone & Wood will be pouring their beers, including the first kegs of 2017 Stone Beer.

To find out when tickets will be available for purchase via Eventbrite, sign-up to the festival's website, www.festivalofthestone.com