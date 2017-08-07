25°
Festival of the Seven Seas

Samantha Poate
| 7th Aug 2017 12:32 PM
Byron Brewery's family friendly Festival of the Seven Seas on August 20.
Byron Brewery's family friendly Festival of the Seven Seas on August 20. Alain de Carne

FESTIVAL of the Seven Seas is coming to Byron Bay Brewery on Sunday August 20, to raise money and awareness around the crisis facing the world's oceans.

The fundraiser is for conservation groups Plastic Free Byron and Positive Change for Marine Life.

The event will feature guest speakers who will discuss threats like plastic pollution, overfishing, drum lines and the deteriorating health of marine life means that now more than ever our oceans need to be protected for future generations.

Spokeswoman from Plastic Free Byron, Sasha Mainsbridge, said they are delighted to be involved in the inaugural festival.

"We are committed to supporting Byron's transition to Plastic Free alternatives and are really excited to be a part of an event that draws attention to the urgency of the issue,” Ms Mainsbridge said.

Founder and CEO of Positive Change for Marine Life, Karl Goodsell, said we need to change our human behaviour to minimise harm to our oceans.

"Excessive nutrients from agricultural run off and sewage outflows have contributed to an increasing number of hypoxic dead zones around the world where marine life cannot survive,” Mr Goodsell said.

"They have doubled in frequency every 10 years since the 1960's and there are now over 400 known dead zones. Dead zones upset the fragile balance of ocean ecosystems, affecting fisheries, tourism and the resilience of our seas.”

"We need to change human behaviour and the way that we produce our food in order to reverse the negative impacts that we are collectively having on the ocean before it's too late.”

The Festival will have a designated children's entertainment and amusement area. There will be face painting, balloon making, educational talks and demonstrations and a jumping castle.

The event will start with a beach clean-up at 8am, followed by a BBQ at the brewery and the fundraising event from 12pm to 10pm.

Guest speakers include:

  • Simon Richardson
  • Ian Cohen
  • Kate Newman
  • Karl Goodsell
  • Sarah Ndiaye

Entry will be by Gold Coin donation. Local community radio station Bay FM will broadcast live from the Brewery from 2-4pm.

Festival of the seven seas highlights:

  • Bands from 12pm through till 10pm
  • Designated family entertainment area
  • Silent auctions
  • Raffles and giveaways including surfboards, clothing, snorkelling
  • Marine expert presentations and talks
  • Workshops and stalls
Topics:  byron bay byron bay brewery nortehrn rivers environment ocean conservation plastic free

