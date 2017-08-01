Festival of the Seven Seas helps save our oceans

Aerial view of Hardy Reef, home to the Heart Reef, in the Great Barrier Reef.These images were taken on 20 June 2017 by a drone to assess if the Heart Reef has been bleached.

CONSERVATION groups Plastic Free Byron and Positive Change for Marine Life will benefit from a family-friendly fundraising event and will work to raise awareness of the crisis faced by the world's oceans.

The inaugural festival will be educational and will feature guest speakers and demonstrations.

Threats like plastic pollution, overfishing, drum lines and the deteriorating health of marine life means that now more than ever our oceans need to be protected for future generations.

Karl Goodsell, Founder and CEO of Positive Change for Marine Life said excessive nutrients from agricultural run off and sewage outflows have contributed to an increasing number of hypoxic dead zones around the world where marine life cannot survive.

"They have doubled in frequency every 10 years since the 1960's and there are now over 400 known dead zones. Dead zones upset the fragile balance of ocean ecosystems, affecting fisheries, tourism and the resilience of our seas,” Mr Goodsell said.

"We need to change human behaviour and the way that we produce our food in order to reverse the negative impacts that we are collectively having on the ocean before it's too late.”

Festival highlights include:

Bands from 12pm through till 10pm

Designated kid's entertainment and amusement area with rides, face painting, colouring competition, educational talks and demonstrations

Silent auction featuring six surfboards donated by local pro surfers that have been painted by six local artists

Marine expert presentations and talks

High school sculpture award and exhibition where schools will be invited to make a sculpture out of recycled garbage prior to the event and submit one entry to represent their school. School entries will be exhibited at Byron Bay Brewery on the day. There will be a People's Choice Awards and a post-event exhibition.

Byron Bay Council representative from 'Be a Good Sort' will present a workshop on correct waste disposal and ocean clean ups, and what we can do as a community in support of this, with tips and tricks on how to recycle

Festival of the Seven Seas on August 20 at Byron Bay Brewery, 8am start with beach clean-up followed by a free barbecue at the brewery at 11am and the fund-raising event will run from 12pm -10pm. Gold coin donation for entry.