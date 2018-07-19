Festival goers can purchase preloved fashion to save lives

Lifeline at Splendour in the Grass to help festival goers to save lives and protect the environment.

FESTIVAL goers at Splendour in the Grass this weekend will be able to purchase preloved fashion and help Lifeline save lives and protect the environment.

Lifeline manager of retail operations Jason Fox will be taking the charity's mobile shop to the festival at North Byron Parklands.

The Lifeline team will be selling fashion items to revellers with all proceeds going to help fund Lifeline's suicide prevention services.

"People attending Splendour will see great bands and be able to do some sustainable shopping; making it the ultimate event," Mr Fox said.

Mr Fox said Lifeline's stores also play an important role in the war against waste, particularly the war on fast fashion.

Australians are the world's second largest consumers of textiles, buying on average 27 kilograms of new clothing and other textiles each year, more than double the world's average of 13 kilograms.

Mr Fox said inexpensive fast fashion means people are purchasing more items and discarding them more quickly too. That fashion ends up going to developing nations and was used as rags, but much of it also goes to landfill.

He said with up to 20 per cent of fabric consumption for fast fashion left on the cutting room floor there are environmental issues before the clothes even get to stores.

"We hope our mobile shop will also raise awareness among festival goers for the importance of sustainability within the textile industry," he said.

"Lifeline's attendance at Splendour is also about getting people to think about where they're buying their fashion from and where it ends up from the get go."

Mr Fox said many people, particularly younger people, don't realise that Lifeline stores are retail stores not welfare stores.

He said Lifeline has hand-picked some "awesome preloved vintage and retro pieces" specifically for Splendour. Most stock will sell for only $15 a piece.

"Proceeds from our shops fund our services including the 13 11 14 line, face to face counselling and other community suicide prevention programs," Mr Fox said.

"Shopping at Lifeline helps to protect the environment and save local lives."

On average eight Australians die by suicide each day. There were modest increases from 2015 to 2016 in suicide rates for males aged 15-24 years and females aged 20-34 years.

Splendour in the Grass was one of Australia's premier annual music festivals held at the North Byron Parklands in NSW. This year's festival runs from July 20-22.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14. If it is an emergency please call 000.