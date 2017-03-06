Festival expecting a bumper crowd as restaurants get ready

TONY Pilati closed his eyes as the pastry his mother created crumbled and melted in his mouth.

Café Cappello co-owner Tony was taste testing a sample of the cannoli that would stand as one of the signature dishes for his café at this year's Eat the Street food festival.

Mr Pilati said he was looking forward to meeting new people with a bumper crowd earmarked to reach up to 20,000 people.

"Bring it on - good people, good food, good weather," Mr Pilati said.

Café Cappello makes the pastry from a long held family recipe and Tony is as passionate about his food as he is about his Italian heritage.

Indeed, the two can't really be separated as the cuisine of his ancestors' home in the Veneto region of Northern Italy is a driving force behind the Café.

"Tony loves it," head chef Darren Bridge said.

Cafe Cappello head chef Darren Bridge is excited to share his pasta dishes at this year's Eat The Street food festival.

"He is very old fashioned that way and so for him to be on the street doing that kind of stuff is very natural for Tony," he said.

Mr Bridge will be creating fresh pasta on the day for the March 11 festival and is excited to participate in the event again.

