Festival expecting a bumper crowd as restaurants get ready

Marc Stapelberg
| 6th Mar 2017 4:07 PM
Cafe Cappello co-owner Tony Pilati tastes the cafe's Cannoli.
Cafe Cappello co-owner Tony Pilati tastes the cafe's Cannoli.

TONY Pilati closed his eyes as the pastry his mother created crumbled and melted in his mouth.

Café Cappello co-owner Tony was taste testing a sample of the cannoli that would stand as one of the signature dishes for his café at this year's Eat the Street food festival.

 

Mr Pilati said he was looking forward to meeting new people with a bumper crowd earmarked to reach up to 20,000 people.

"Bring it on - good people, good food, good weather," Mr Pilati said.

Café Cappello makes the pastry from a long held family recipe and Tony is as passionate about his food as he is about his Italian heritage.

Indeed, the two can't really be separated as the cuisine of his ancestors' home in the Veneto region of Northern Italy is a driving force behind the Café.

"Tony loves it," head chef Darren Bridge said.

 

Cafe Cappello head chef Darren Bridge is excited to share his pasta dishes at this year's Eat The Street food festival.
Cafe Cappello head chef Darren Bridge is excited to share his pasta dishes at this year's Eat The Street food festival.

"He is very old fashioned that way and so for him to be on the street doing that kind of stuff is very natural for Tony," he said.

Mr Bridge will be creating fresh pasta on the day for the March 11 festival and is excited to participate in the event again.

Food exhibitors include Shoza Gyoza, Palate at the Gallery, Cactus Hut, Mumtaj, Banzai Japanes Restaurant, Taste of Indonesia, Zen Sushi Pty Ltd, The Richmond Hotel, Koobideh, Mayfields, Eltham Pantry, Waffle On, Alstonville Bakery, Lismore Workers Club, Design and Dine, The Bank Café & Espresso, Crow-ket, Yummo Grilled Bratwurst, Ballina Dumpling and Yum Cha, Maltese Vegan, Secret Chef Catering, Lavida Bar & Restaurant, Pocket Curries, Crepes, Black Sombrero, The Garden Plate, Mecca, Ilias the Greek, Café Capello, Paella Time, Corndale Pop Corn, Tornado Twisters, Earth Oven Wood Fired Pizza, Prime Kebabs, Wild Thyme, Poffertjes King, Authentic South Indian Food, Salumi Australia, Club Saffron, Loft Restaurant, Decadent Handmade Chocolates, Space Bars Ice Creamery, SG Asian Supermarket ,Northern Rivers Cart Café, Lismore Pie Cart, North Coast TAFE, Dragonfly Café and the Macadamia Castle.

