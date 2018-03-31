Festival director has 'no problem' with anti-Adani campaign

John Butler performing at the Mojo Tent at the 25th Annual Byorn Bay Bluesfest in Tyagarah.

John Butler performing at the Mojo Tent at the 25th Annual Byorn Bay Bluesfest in Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

BLUESFEST director Peter Noble has responded to artists' plans to take a stand against mining company Adani at Bluesfest Byron Bay.

Among the Stop Adani campaigners voicing their concerns at the festival will be The John Butler Trio at their 10.15pm show tomorrow.

The band is among dozens who will participate in the campaign across the event.

Mr Noble said while not all punters would necessarily agree with the campaign, he had "no problems” with performers flying the Stop Adani flag.

"It's never been a problem for us,” Mr Noble said.

"John Butler has come here with differing opinions over the years.

"I'm pretty open to people wanting to express themselves politically unless I see it as something that really is (in conflict with) what we stand for which is the arts and creativity.

"I don't (have a personal opinion) but that doesn't mean I don't allow people to express theirs.”

He noted the festival had been "very open” to other campaigners in the past.

The John Butler Trio was also involved in an artists' campaign which took them from Bluesfest to Bentley to oppose CSG in 2014.

"We live in a democracy and people have got a right to make their own minds up about it,” Mr Noble said.

"Some people might not agree with it.

"We've been very open to the Shut The Gate people coming here over the years and there's varying opinions on that.

"We allow people to do that so that they can get their word out... and everyone can make their mind up.”