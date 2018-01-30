Ferry will be out of action for a fortnight

THE Burns Point Ferry will be out of action for nearly two weeks from next week.

From Monday February 5 to Sunday February 18, the ferry will be in the slip for its regular maintenance.

The last ferry will run Sunday night, February 4, and the first ferry back in operation will be at 5.30am Monday February 19.

Road users should use the alternate route of the Pacific Highway and River Drive, Wardell.

Ballina Shire Council apologises for any inconvenience this will cause.

For updates on ferry operations visit www.MyRoadInfo.com.au or telephone Council on 1300 864 444.