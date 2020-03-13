Ferry return delayed

Ballina Shire Council has confirmed that the return of the Burns Point Ferry to service after annual maintenance has been delayed.

Council confirmed weather has impacted the final elements of the maintenance program.

Upcoming weather forecasts and predicted river heights will also delay the towing of the ferry from the slip in Swan Bay back to Ballina.

These delays mean that the ferry will not return to service until Sunday, March 22.

Further notification of return to service will be notified towards the end of next week.

Motorists will need to use the alternate route of the Pacific Highway and River Drive, Wardell.

Council apologised for the inconvenience this may cause, “however the weather conditions are out of our control,” the statement said.

For updates, visit MyRoadInfo.com.au.