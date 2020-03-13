Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Burns Point Ferry.
Burns Point Ferry.
News

Ferry return delayed

Javier Encalada
13th Mar 2020 4:18 PM

Ballina Shire Council has confirmed that the return of the Burns Point Ferry to service after annual maintenance has been delayed.

Council confirmed weather has impacted the final elements of the maintenance program.

Upcoming weather forecasts and predicted river heights will also delay the towing of the ferry from the slip in Swan Bay back to Ballina.

These delays mean that the ferry will not return to service until Sunday, March 22.

Further notification of return to service will be notified towards the end of next week.

Motorists will need to use the alternate route of the Pacific Highway and River Drive, Wardell.

Council apologised for the inconvenience this may cause, “however the weather conditions are out of our control,” the statement said.

For updates, visit MyRoadInfo.com.au.

ballina ballina shire council burns point ferry northern rivers council news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Royal Easter Show cancelled

    Royal Easter Show cancelled
    • 13th Mar 2020 5:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Delusions of grandeur': Fake firey 'regrets' his actions

        premium_icon 'Delusions of grandeur': Fake firey 'regrets' his actions

        News A FAKE firey, who acted like a member of the emergency services during the height of the bushfires, had "delusions of grandeur", a court has heard.

        Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        premium_icon Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        News Lismore council has made a decision about tomorrow's Eat the Street

        How your $750 can keep local businesses open

        premium_icon How your $750 can keep local businesses open

        News Business owner pleads with the community to make ‘conscious choices’

        Tributes flow for man killed in motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Tributes flow for man killed in motorcycle crash

        News ‘A true entrepreneur and visionary thinker’