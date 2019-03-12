Menu
Ballina's Burns Point Ferry will be closed for maintenance work.
News

FERRY CLOSED: Residents, visitors must use highway

12th Mar 2019 6:40 AM

BALLINA'S Burns Point Ferry will be closed from 9am until noon today as part of its maintenance schedule.

On its Facebook page, Ballina Shire Council said the maintenance was important to ensure a reliable ferry service for visitors and locals.

"Customers are requested to either postpone travel or use the Pacific Highway and River Drive, Wardell,” the council said.

"For updates on the ferry status and road closure information visit www.myroadinfo.com.au.”

Usually, the Burns Point Ferry operates continuously from 5.30am to 12.30am daily.

For ticket information visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au (search ferry).

Lismore Northern Star

