Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLEAN SWEEP: Dean Ferris on his way to a final win in the MX National Series at Coolum on the weekend.
CLEAN SWEEP: Dean Ferris on his way to a final win in the MX National Series at Coolum on the weekend. Marc Jones
Sport

Ferris set to head to the US

by Mitchell Craig
15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KYOGLE rider Dean Ferris is set to head to the United States after dominating the domestic motocross scene since 2016.

The 28-year-old returned home from Europe three years ago and will now shift his focus to breaking into America's Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series.

The announcement came just days after he took out the MX Nationals championship for a third straight year.

His departing gift to his CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team was to stamp his authority on the 2018 MX Nationals with a 10th straight round win.

He finishes the season 132 points clear of his closest rival Mitch Evans and looked in a league of his own in the final round of the season at Coolum on the Sunshine Coast at the weekend.

"Last year I won nine of the ten rounds and I made a little deal with myself this year to aim to win every round,” Ferris said.

"I was able to achieve that and I'm super stoked to be able to do it with this team of people behind me at CDR Yamaha Monster Energy as well as what could be my final round of motocross in Australia for some time.

"The (Coolum) track was tough as the sand was deep and the ruts made it a real challenge.

"Physically, it was as demanding a track we have had in some time so I'm thankful for the work my trainer, Guy Andrews and I have put in.

"I'm honoured to have won this championship three times now and it was something I dreamed about as a kid when I first started racing on a YZ85.

"Finally, a huge thank you to my family, girlfriend, my mechanic Aiden who is prepared to do whatever it takes and the Yamaha team who make it feel like a second home at the race track.”

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    15,000 school books to be given away as schools go digital

    premium_icon 15,000 school books to be given away as schools go digital

    News IT'S the sort of thing that will delight or devastate book-lovers: 15,000 books need a new home as they won't fit into the new school's modernised library.

    • 15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    $6.5m development planned for East Lismore

    premium_icon $6.5m development planned for East Lismore

    Council News The development has 25 lots and will house 61 people

    • 15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    How a few phone calls led to 40 hay bales being donated

    premium_icon How a few phone calls led to 40 hay bales being donated

    News Local farmers, business owners join forces to help those in need

    • 15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Colour run a bright idea to support community

    premium_icon Colour run a bright idea to support community

    News St John's College Woodlawn will soon bring the colour run to Lismore

    • 15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners