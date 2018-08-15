Ferris set to head to the US

CLEAN SWEEP: Dean Ferris on his way to a final win in the MX National Series at Coolum on the weekend.

CLEAN SWEEP: Dean Ferris on his way to a final win in the MX National Series at Coolum on the weekend. Marc Jones

KYOGLE rider Dean Ferris is set to head to the United States after dominating the domestic motocross scene since 2016.

The 28-year-old returned home from Europe three years ago and will now shift his focus to breaking into America's Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series.

The announcement came just days after he took out the MX Nationals championship for a third straight year.

His departing gift to his CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team was to stamp his authority on the 2018 MX Nationals with a 10th straight round win.

He finishes the season 132 points clear of his closest rival Mitch Evans and looked in a league of his own in the final round of the season at Coolum on the Sunshine Coast at the weekend.

"Last year I won nine of the ten rounds and I made a little deal with myself this year to aim to win every round,” Ferris said.

"I was able to achieve that and I'm super stoked to be able to do it with this team of people behind me at CDR Yamaha Monster Energy as well as what could be my final round of motocross in Australia for some time.

"The (Coolum) track was tough as the sand was deep and the ruts made it a real challenge.

"Physically, it was as demanding a track we have had in some time so I'm thankful for the work my trainer, Guy Andrews and I have put in.

"I'm honoured to have won this championship three times now and it was something I dreamed about as a kid when I first started racing on a YZ85.

"Finally, a huge thank you to my family, girlfriend, my mechanic Aiden who is prepared to do whatever it takes and the Yamaha team who make it feel like a second home at the race track.”