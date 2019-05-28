Ferris riding as a fill-in overseas

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Dean Ferris has been competing in the Pro Motocross Championship series in the United States.

KYOGLE rider Dean Ferris is currently racing with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory team in the Pro Motocross Championship in the United States.

He has already competed in two events as an injury replacement and could be back on the bike when the team races in the Thunder Valley National event on Saturday.

"I'm super excited about this opportunity to race with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team,” Ferris said.

"I've won a lot of races on the YZ450F (Yamaha), so it's a perfect fit for me.”

Ferris is the reigning Australian Motocross Champion in the premier class and added his name to the history books in 2018 as the first rider to win all 10-rounds of the series.

He has also gone undefeated in the title chase for the last three years aboard Yamaha's popular YZ450F.

Earlier this season, the 28-year-old filled in for the injured Romain Febvre in the MXGP World Championship.

Having achieved his current goals in the national Australian championship, Ferris moved overseas for a second time chasing opportunities to further hone his skills as a top motocross rider.

"Dean is a multi-time Australian Motocross Champion with a goal to race in US,” Monster Energy racing team manager Jim Perry said.

"Timing is everything and he will get a great opportunity to do so in the Motorcross Championship as Aaron (Plessigner) continues to make progress in his recovery.”