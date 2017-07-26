24°
News

Ferris Gump running bum naked across Belgium to plant trees

Javier Encalada
| 26th Jul 2017 10:37 AM
FERRIS GUMP: Ben Ferris about to set off on his epic run.Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News
FERRIS GUMP: Ben Ferris about to set off on his epic run.Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BYRON Bay local Ben Ferris, also known as Ferris Gump, is requesting online support for his new adventure: he will run across Belgium, bum naked and barefoot, to plant trees near the Great Barrier Reef.

The runner posted on July 20 on the Byron Bay Community Board page requesting the community's help.

"I am currently in France and about to set of on another epic run, but this time a little different then most people!" he wrote.

"First thing first, I won't start my bare bum barefoot run across Belgium until I get more than a 100 likes and 50 shares it's that easy people.

"I am asking all my happy feeling good Byron friends to riseUP (sic) with me, as I am picking one of the toughest challenges in the world and that is to run long distance, let alone bare foot and not to mention again the bare bum bit for a very worthy cause?

"I am running to help raise money to plant trees up near the Great Barrier Reef for all of our children's future."

The runner directed locals to support his fundraising page on https://www.beardson.org/ferrisgump

"Here is the donation link: it only cost $2 to help plant one tree," he added.

You can follow up Ferris Gump on his Facebook page and his Instagram profile.

Ben Ferris, aka, Ferris Gump pushed this 50kg cart from Townsville to Darwin, becoming the fisrt Australian to make the trek withough the assisstance of a support vehicle. Ben mis now planning his next big adventure.
Ben Ferris, aka, Ferris Gump pushed this 50kg cart from Townsville to Darwin, becoming the fisrt Australian to make the trek withough the assisstance of a support vehicle. Ben mis now planning his next big adventure. Contributed

66 days to Darwin

Ferris Gump already made headlines last year, when he run from Townsville to Darwin last year.

After 66 days running, the long way from Townsville along the Savannah Way pulling his 50kg trailer, Ferris a.k.a. Byron Bay's Ben Ferris arrived in Darwin.

His mission was to raise awareness and funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and he then spent six months in Darwin preparing for his next ultra marathon.

"I took a 150km detour from Normanton to the Karumba just to sit on the beach there to feel like I was back in Byron Bay," he said last year.

"So far we have raised over $4,640."

Covering a total of 3,000km, sometimes running up to 80kms per day for in a 12 hour stretch, Ben often saw only one or two cars each day.

Having to carry all his own water he stopped sometimes at croc-filled creek crossings to replenish his supply.

Ben Ferris, aka, Ferris Gump, spending some time in Darwin while he plans his next big adventure.Photo Mark Wilton / Rural Weekly
Ben Ferris, aka, Ferris Gump, spending some time in Darwin while he plans his next big adventure.Photo Mark Wilton / Rural Weekly Mark Wilton
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  belgium ben ferris bum naked run byron bay byron bay ben ferris gump

Patience urged as road flood repair will take years

Patience urged as road flood repair will take years

THE wake of the March 31 flood left Lismore Council with a multi-million dollar project to fix their roads.

Flood payment approved for Byron Shire

IN DEEP: This car was caught in the flood in Dryden Street Byron Bay.

One-off payments of $1,000 for adults and $400 for children

Police officer 'lucky to be alive' after crash

A police officer is being treated by paramedics after crash.

Police car crashes into embankment on Summerland Way

Movie screening to raise money for Cancer Council

Special screening of 'Ella'

Local Partners

Action against plastic to protect the ocean

A GLOBAL initiative by Corona and Parley to clean up Australian beaches and oceans.

The secret is clean cows

CREAM OF THE DROP: Dean O'Reilly at his dairy farm at Mummulgum where the milk he and his wife Lyn produce has been judged among Australia's best.

Best milk in Australia at Mummulgum

The best and the weirdest: The Splendour Awards 2017

Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The festival may be over but the memories will last for ever.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now in War For the Planet Of the Apes.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Rare Development Opportunity In Central Byron

3-7 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $6,000,000 ...

Here is an unrivalled development opportunity in the heart of Byron Bay! The location is prime with beach access metres away and only a 2 minute walk to Byron's...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”