Ferris Gump running bum naked across Belgium to plant trees

FERRIS GUMP: Ben Ferris about to set off on his epic run.Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News

BYRON Bay local Ben Ferris, also known as Ferris Gump, is requesting online support for his new adventure: he will run across Belgium, bum naked and barefoot, to plant trees near the Great Barrier Reef.

The runner posted on July 20 on the Byron Bay Community Board page requesting the community's help.

"I am currently in France and about to set of on another epic run, but this time a little different then most people!" he wrote.

"First thing first, I won't start my bare bum barefoot run across Belgium until I get more than a 100 likes and 50 shares it's that easy people.

"I am asking all my happy feeling good Byron friends to riseUP (sic) with me, as I am picking one of the toughest challenges in the world and that is to run long distance, let alone bare foot and not to mention again the bare bum bit for a very worthy cause?

"I am running to help raise money to plant trees up near the Great Barrier Reef for all of our children's future."

The runner directed locals to support his fundraising page on https://www.beardson.org/ferrisgump

"Here is the donation link: it only cost $2 to help plant one tree," he added.

You can follow up Ferris Gump on his Facebook page and his Instagram profile.

Ben Ferris, aka, Ferris Gump pushed this 50kg cart from Townsville to Darwin, becoming the fisrt Australian to make the trek withough the assisstance of a support vehicle. Ben mis now planning his next big adventure. Contributed

66 days to Darwin

Ferris Gump already made headlines last year, when he run from Townsville to Darwin last year.

After 66 days running, the long way from Townsville along the Savannah Way pulling his 50kg trailer, Ferris a.k.a. Byron Bay's Ben Ferris arrived in Darwin.

His mission was to raise awareness and funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and he then spent six months in Darwin preparing for his next ultra marathon.

"I took a 150km detour from Normanton to the Karumba just to sit on the beach there to feel like I was back in Byron Bay," he said last year.

"So far we have raised over $4,640."

Covering a total of 3,000km, sometimes running up to 80kms per day for in a 12 hour stretch, Ben often saw only one or two cars each day.

Having to carry all his own water he stopped sometimes at croc-filled creek crossings to replenish his supply.