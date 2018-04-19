Ferris fires first-up

Dean Ferris during his terrific opening round in the

Dean Ferris during his terrific opening round in the

TWO-TIME defending Thor MX1 motorcycle racing champion Dean Ferris started 2018 the same way he finished last year's Pirelli MX Nationals by winning both 30-minute races at Newry in Victoria.

The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team rider opened his championship account with a perfect 70 points over his long-time rival, Kirk Gibbs (KTM Motocross Racing Team).

Closing out the podium for the opening round was young premier class rookie Mitch Evans of Raceline Pirelli KTM.

In the opening race, Ferris and Gibbs traded blows early before Ferris gained the ascendency and crossed the line with a three-second buffer over Gibbs, followed by Kade Mosig (DPH Motorsport Husqvarna), Brett Metcalfe (Penrite Honda Racing) and Evans.

In the second race, Ferris made one pass on the opening lap before stretching out a seven-second lead over Gibbs and Evans, with Luke Clout (KTM Motocross Racing Team) and Caleb Ward (Davey Motorsports Husqvarna) rounding out the top five.