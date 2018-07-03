Ferris earned it at the sixth round

SIX WINS: Kyogle rider won the his sixth straight round of the MX Nationals on the Sunshine Coast at the weekend.

KYOGLE rider Dean Ferris had to earn his sixth straight win at the MX Nationals season against a strong field on the Sunshine Coast.

Ferris has been back living in Kyogle for the past few years and is at the top of his game in the Australian motocross scene.

The popular Yamaha rider went into the weekend 68 points clear of his closest rival having dominated the early rounds.

He has already cemented his position on top of the MX Nationals ladder with a third straight title in his sights.

"It wasn't easy today and I had to dig deep to get both race wins,” Ferris said.

"My starts weren't what they needed to be and the speed of the top five guys was good so it made for hard work.

"But it is rewarding to win it this way and I'm glad I was able to make it happen. I still want challenges, and I want to race and that's what I got today and I'm excited about that.”

Moto one saw Ferris just outside the top five in the early stages but he quickly clawed his way towards the front and moved into second place with just a few laps in the books.

He stalked race leader, Luke Clout, before making his move and taking control of the race.

But he didn't ride off into the sunset like the large crowd on hand expected, Kade Mosig, took it to the reigning champ as he charged past Clout and put pressure on Ferris for the race lead. It wasn't until lap 14 that Ferris was finally again to escape the clutches of Mosig and ride to a race win.

The second moto saw a similar pattern as Ferris didn't get the start he wanted and again had plenty of work in front of him if he wanted another race victory.

He pushed his way forward, only this time it was Brett Metcalfe who wanted to break up the Ferris party and the pair went lap for lap within tenths of a second of one another with Dean taking the race win only one second ahead of Brett.

"Conondale is one of my favourite tracks and it was cool to have a good crowd here to watch as well as plenty of friends and family that stopped by to lend their support,” Ferris said.

"The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team were awesome again today and together we will keep working hard until this championship is secure,” Ferris ends.

There are four more rounds with the next race at Raymond Terrace on July 14.