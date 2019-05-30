Ferrari’s fastest car revealed

IT'S the first ever plug-in hybrid from Ferrari, but the SF90 Stradale is no Prius with a prancing horse badge. The new model from Maranello is a part-time electric car that's full-time electrifying …

This is the fastest road car Ferrari has ever made, full stop. Wearing bodywork that design chief Flavio Manzoni describes as somewhere "between a race car and a spaceship" the SF90 Stradale has looks to match its inevitable $1 million-plus price tag. Production of the car begins later this year, with deliveries to customers following in the first half of 2020.

While the final price has not yet been officially announced, the plug-in hybrid is already a hit. More than 2000 people from all over the world, including 25 Australians, attended a spectacular public unveiling in Maranello on Wednesday night (Italian time). "Most of them are already owners," said Ferrari marketing chief Enrico Galliera, speaking before the event in Ferrari's hometown.

Numbers spell out the appeal of the SF90 Stradale to the ultra-wealthy types who can afford such an indulgence. With a maximum combined power output of 736kW - a neat 1000 metric horsepower - this two-seat supercar is ultra-fast.

The SF90 Stradale is still powered by a big V8 engine as well as the electric motor.

Most of the power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. This engine is based on the 3.9-litre unit in the 488 sports car family, but has bigger pistons. It drives the rear wheels via a new double-clutch gearbox with eight speeds instead of Ferrari's usual seven.

Three electric motors, one between the mid-mounted engine and the transmission, plus a pair to drive the front wheels, add a 162kW kick.

With eDrive mode selected, the SF90 Stradale becomes a front-drive electric car. It can scoot silently up to 135km/h using only battery power. Ferrari says the car can cover up to 25km when the compact pack mounted behind and below its seats is fully charged.

The SF90 Stradale is seriously quick hitting 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

But turn the manettino mode switch on the car's redesigned steering wheel all the way to Qualify, and the SF90 Stradale goes from eco to animal.

In maximum-performance mode Ferrari claims its new model can accelerate from 0-100km/h in only 2.5 seconds, thanks partly to its electric all-wheel-drive system. Getting from 0-200km/h takes only 6.7 seconds, less time than most normal cars need to get up to half this speed. Maximum velocity is 340km/h.

Even more important for the fervent Ferrari follower, the SF90 Stradale can lap the company's Fiorano test track in just 1 minute 19 seconds. This makes it almost a second quicker than the limited-edition LaFerrari, holder of the road-car lap record for this short circuit since 2015.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is track weapon.

But the LaFerrari coupe was produced in limited numbers. After exactly 499 were built for customers, Ferrari produced one more for a charity auction to raise money for victims of a severe earthquake in central Italy in 2016.

There will be no cap put on SF90 Stradale production or sales, which is one way that it's at least a little like a Prius.

Fun fact

What's that name all about? The SF stands for Scuderia Ferrari, the name of the race team founded by Enzo Ferrari 90 years ago. Stradale simply means made for the road, not the racetrack.