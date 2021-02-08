Menu
Property

Fenwick House sells for a staggering amount at auction

Adam Daunt
8th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A historic piece of Ballina real estate has been snapped up for an enormous sum over the weekend.

The 135-year-old Fenwick House has been sold for $3.78 million at auction over the weekend to one lucky buyer.

Damien Smith, from Ray White Byron Bay, said the sale was a terrific result and a potential record for the area.

"The auction itself had three registered bidders and we ended up successfully negotiating with one of those bidders a sale … which I believe is a record for Ballina for a house," he said.

"That's a great result, it's been a good campaign with lots of interest and obviously not many mansions come up that you can legitimately call mansions."

Aside from the major auction which took place, the auction also offered a chance for locals to view the heritage listed property.

"A lot of the descendants from the family came and had a look … obviously it's been a residence for the past 28 years so there's not been very many opportunities to have a look so it was a good day for the general public," he said.

ballina east ballina fenwick house norhtern rivers property northern rivers community northern rivers real estate
