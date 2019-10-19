Fenech shrugs off open-heart surgery for daughter's wedding

Jeff Fenech leads his daughter down the aisle after his recent heart surgery.

JUST two weeks after undergoing open-heart surgery, champion boxer Jeff Fenech has completed another miracle by making it back to Sydney in time to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Fenech, who earlier this month underwent the operation in a Thai hospital, had not expected to make it home to see his daughter Jessica wed.

The Marrickville Mauler had been preparing to watch the ceremony on Skype after a five-hour operation on an infected heart valve.

But on Saturday, he shocked guests and family members after jetting into the country at 10pm on Friday to be by his daughter's side at St Mary's Cathedral.

Wearing a tuxedo and baseball cap, a visibly frail Fenech appeared gaunt and tired as he accompanied Jessica down the aisle to marry her fiance.

His close friend Mark Bouris, Mario Fenech and his wife Rebecca were among those in attendance.

A frail Jeff Fenech walking his daughter Jessica down the aisle during her wedding at St Mary’s Cathedral today.

The couple had surprised Fenech in Thailand last week with a mock-wedding, fearing he might miss out on their big day.

The Fenech camp has been stunned at the outpouring of care and emotion for the legendary Aussie boxer.

Jeff Fenech contracted a heart infection and had emergency surgery in a Bangkok hospital. Picture: Fight Call Out

The boxer, who had also been battling a bout of pneumonia, received multiple calls from former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson during his recovery.

Fenech had told The Daily Telegraph last week: "I'm getting better, mate. I'm in my own room which they didn't think would happen in three days - it usually takes a week. The surgeon came and couldn't believe how I had improved."

Fenech outside the church after his daughter’s wedding. Picture: Rohan Kelly

It is understood Fenech has signed a deal with A Current Affair, believed to be for $50,000, with reporter Sylvia Jeffreys spotted seated at the back of the church during the wedding.

A cameraman places a microphone on Fenech following the ceremony. Picture: Rohan Kelly

Following the ceremony, Fenech walked out of the church with Jeffreys, who is pregnant with her first child, and a camera crew.

A microphone was placed on him before he was escorted by Jeffreys into a waiting vehicle.

His daughter and her new husband took a group picture with guests outside the church but Fenech was absent was from photograph.

Jeff Fenech pictured in a Thai hospital after having heart surgery this week. Source - https://www.facebook.com/billy.dib.7

Jessica Fenech with her new husband following their wedding ceremony.

Fenech was expected to watch his daughter get married on Skype but made it to the event today