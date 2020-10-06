Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Salt and Steel duo Briony Edgar and Elle Steele are back with a new single.
Salt and Steel duo Briony Edgar and Elle Steele are back with a new single.
Music

SHORT, FAST, LOUD: Female rockers take control

6th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FORMER Grafton rock duo Salt and Steel have just released their new single, 'Take Control'.

With so much uncertainty in current times and doubts about human rights and freedom, Salt and Steel has picked a perfect time to share this song with the world.

The two rockers, Briony Edgar (guitar and lead vocals) and Elle Steele (Drum kit and backing vocals), live to have fun and inspire their fans, and this newest single falls nothing short of that.

Take Control is short, fast and to the point. It's about living the life you want, not the one someone else wants you to. The main message of the song is to do the things that make you feel happiest and don't try to fulfil others' expectations of how you should live.

The song combines Salt and Steel's unique earthy, rock, roots sound with a grungy edge. The two create this sound with the use of electric guitars, octave pedals and a drum kit.

There's a lot of attitude and the song makes the listener feel empowered enough to take leaps and bounds to their wildest dreams.

Genre: Hip Hop, Rock, Roots

Influences: Grinspoon, Florence and the Machine, Nick Cave, John Butler, Rage Against the Machine

 

Have a listen below:

 

clarence entertainment clarene valley music coastal views live music local musicians music scene
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGIC LOSS: ‘Good bloke’ mourned by sugar industry

        Premium Content TRAGIC LOSS: ‘Good bloke’ mourned by sugar industry

        News FROM a family of innovators, Wayne Rodgers played a major part in making the industry what it is today.

        'DEVASTATED': Club mourns loss of another young player

        Premium Content 'DEVASTATED': Club mourns loss of another young player

        News JAYLAN Stewart, 17, died in a crash on October 3.

        All you need to know about the rail trail debate

        Premium Content All you need to know about the rail trail debate

        News NSW parliament voted to close sections of a North Coast rail line

        Wind, sun to power community into the future

        Premium Content Wind, sun to power community into the future

        News HOW a renewable energy deal combined with efficiency local projects has this shire...