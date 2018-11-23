Menu
Crime

Prison officer charged over inmate assault

23rd Nov 2018 10:27 AM
A senior female employee of Corrective Services NSW has been charged over the alleged assault of a male inmate earlier this year.

Last week, detectives from the NSW Police Force's Corrective Services Investigation Unit commenced an investigation following a referral from Corrective Services NSW's Professional Standards Branch in relation to an alleged assault of an inmate.

Detectives were told a 52-year-old woman, who is a senior Corrective Services NSW employee, assaulted a 33-year-old male inmate at a correctional facility at Silverwater on Friday 13 April 2018.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives charged the woman with a Future Court Attendance Notice for common assault.

She is due to appear at Burwood Local Court on Tuesday 15 January 2019.

The inmate was not injured and has since been transferred to another facility.

