Female police officer injured in brawl

Three people have been arrested following a brawl. Trevor Veale

A POLICE officer has been injured following a brawl at Tweed Heads on Saturday.

It's alleged at about 6pm two men attended a licensed premises on Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads, where they assaulted several patrons and damaged a vehicle.

Police were called to the location, but the men had fled before officers arrived.

Later in the evening it is alleged the two men became involved in a brawl outside another licensed premises on Wharf St.

When police were called one of the men assaulted an attending female officer.

Officers arrested the two men and a third man was also arrested.

All three were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

A 51-year-old man was charged with affray and common assault.

A 24-year-old man was charged with two counts of affray.

Both men were granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, October 9.

A 23-year-old man was charged with assault police officer in execution of duty, two counts of affray and malicious damage.

He was refused bail and appeared in Tweed Heads Local court on Sunday.

He was granted conditional bail and will next appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday, October 3.