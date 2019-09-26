Female MMA fighter dead at 32

Mixed martial artist Katy Collins, who fought in Bellator and the Legacy Fighting Alliance, is dead. She was 32.

The Arkansas native, who was known as the Red Dragon, reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm last weekend that caused a stroke and seizures.

A GoFundMe page set up to help cover her medical expenses announced the tragic news on Thursday (AEST).

"Katy Collins fought as hard as she could," it read.

"On September 25th, Katy peacefully left this earth. She leaves behind so many loved ones, family and friends who care so much for her. Katy leaves behind two young sons, who will struggle to understand this, like many of us.

"Katy was young and strong and full of life and love. Her family will need all the help they can with funeral and medical costs. Any help at all is so appreciated.

"I know that Katy would have been happier than ever knowing how much her friends have helped her."

Collins last fought in 2018 and finished her career with a 7-5 record.

Her coach JT Tilley posted an emotional message on Facebook, saying he felt "destroyed".

"The fight is over. You never stopped fighting and we never gave up on you. Just wasn't in the cards," Tilley wrote.

"I've always been so proud of you Kate. We did it. I was honoured to be able to live your dream with you. I wouldn't trade it for anything. I will miss you more than the world will ever know."

"The world and the fight game has lost a beautiful and talented competitor," added Gary Farish. "I will miss you Katy Collins but you will never be forgotten. We have shared blood sweat and tears together I have been your friend since the beginning and will always be a friend.

"Although you have left us to join the team in Heaven. I will always remember the great time we shared in the gym. And outside the gym. I will miss you so very much. RIP Red Dragon we will visit again."

Entering an arena with the American flag.

Her sister, Kimberly, had been providing updates on Facebook. "Yesterday morning Katy had an aneurysm that caused a stroke and that caused seizures!" Kimberly wrote.

"They done a procedure yesterday morning and the first one didn't work, it ruptured again! They rushed her for a second one and it took at this time! Now she is fighting with some swelling of the brain and fluids.

"They are keeping it drained and keeping her sedated so her brain can rest and she won't be woke up until at least Monday!

"The hardest thing I've ever had to do was just being told I can look at her but I can't speak to her or hold her hand or anything, of course I couldn't bare that but a minute or two before I left! Keep the prayers coming, GOD hasn't brought her this far, to only be this far!!"