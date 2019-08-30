Female jockey dies in Melbourne fall

A jockey is dead after falling from a horse at a Melbourne racecourse.

The 22-year-old female rider fell while riding at a Cranbourne racecourse about 4.35 this morning, police said.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and WorkSafe is investigating.

Racing Victoria corporate communications general manager Shaun Kelly confirmed the Cranbourne Training Centre incident this morning.

"Victoria Police and WorkSafe are on-site investigating the circumstances of the incident in which no other riders were injured," Kelly told the Herald Sun.