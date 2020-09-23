Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Crime

Female held, man seriously injured after Glitter Strip stabbing

by Shiloh Payne
23rd Sep 2020 7:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered several stab wounds in an incident on the Gold Coast early on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were called to Surfers Paradise Boulevard around 4am to assist the man who suffered serious injuries to his torso.

Police allege the 30-year-old and his friend were walking through the Cavill Street Mall when a confrontation occurred between the men and a group of women.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following the incident.

He was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering several wounds to his torso area.

Originally published as Female held, man seriously injured after Glitter Strip stabbing

More Stories

crime gold coast stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Items police say Ballina brothers used in stabbing

        Premium Content REVEALED: Items police say Ballina brothers used in stabbing

        Crime THE two men have been remanded in custody over the alleged attack.

        Nan vs dam: ‘Precious’ trees discovered in Dunoon dam area

        Premium Content Nan vs dam: ‘Precious’ trees discovered in Dunoon dam area

        News The trees trees are so old and tall, they may set a new record

        Farmer accused of ‘manipulative, planned’ child sex offences

        Premium Content Farmer accused of ‘manipulative, planned’ child sex offences

        News Northern Rivers man allegedly sexually assaulted five children

        ‘The powers that be do not want to recognise his success’

        Premium Content ‘The powers that be do not want to recognise his success’

        News Team owner will fight for Lismore driver’s Bathurst 1000 debut