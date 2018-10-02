Female focus at the Oceania Cup

GO VILLA: Alstonville's Haley Cairns playing in the open division at the Oceania Cup soccer carnival.

GO VILLA: Alstonville's Haley Cairns playing in the open division at the Oceania Cup soccer carnival. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

ABOUT 42 teams turned out for the sixth annual Oceania Cup female soccer carnival at Alstonville over the weekend.

The carnival is for female teams only with competition running from Under-12s to opens at Crawford Park and Geoff Watt Oval, Alstonville.

"This is one of the only carnivals that puts all the spotlight on the women,” event organiser Matt Wiltshire said.

"There are some other carnivals where they are heavily involved but this is the main one where they are the sole focus.

"It's been a great way to promote the game and showcase the best female footballers in our region.

"There was a great vibe around all weekend and the games were played in the right spirit.

"If there were any injuries games would stop and players from both teams would go over and check on the player.”

The Open A division came down to a penalty shootout with Sydney team Leichhardt edging out Gold Coast United 3-2.

The Open B division final was also hotly contested with Yamba beating Brisbane Virginia 6-5 in a penalty shootout.

Woolgoolga Wanderers proved too strong in Grade 16 with a 1-0 win over the Gold Coast Pirates.

Robina reigned supreme in Grade 14 with a 4-0 win in an all Gold Coast final against Coomera.

And Kingscliff had a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tasmanian team Launceston in the Grade 12 final.

"They come from everywhere and it's got to the point now where we don't even have to advertise it and we're having to turn teams away,” Wiltshire said.

"It's not always the same teams coming back each year either and we get a fair bit of variety in the finals.

"We're at the point where we can look at expanding but the only one would be to increase the days so we'll have a good think about it.

"We already have great support from all our volunteers and we don't want to put too much extra stress on everyone.

"It's a relaxing environment for coaches and players and we'd like to keep it that way.”

Money raised from the carnival goes to the Alstonville club along with its charity Breast Cancer Network Australia.