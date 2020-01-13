Female fast bowler has a bright future

Emily Hosking has been a strong performer for FNC Thunder at the Lismore Workers under-12 cricket carnival this week. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

Emily Hosking has been a strong performer for FNC Thunder at the Lismore Workers under-12 cricket carnival this week. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

FAST bowler Emily Hosking has been a strong performer for Far North Coast Thunder in the Lismore Workers Club under-12 cricket carnival.

Hosking took 2-7 from her three overs in Thunders final game against Penrith at Arthur Park today.

Captain Kai Dalli led the way with the bat during the week and was well supported by Brodie Felton, Matt Keys Harry Kershler and Riley Weir.

Dalli scored 41 not out against Penrith with the 30-over game ending in a tie at 8-166 after Penrith were 6-166.

“The best thing about this carnival is that every kid contributes something during the week,” coach Phil Dalli said.

“We’re a mix of left handers and right handers with some aggressive and steady batters.

“I’ve spoken to some Sydney coaches and they love coming here and playing different opposition.”

Thunder finished second in its pool behind Parramatta who reached the final against North Shore at Oakes Oval.

Parrmatta were crowned carnival champions scoring 8-160 before bowling North Shore out for 123.

In other games today, Pierce Bull top-scored with 25 not out against Hunter Valley at Blair Oval.

Elsewhere, Harrison Hunt, Zachariah Roberts and Matthew Rossington took two wickets each against South-East Queensland at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.