Felt like -3.1 in Lismore... yes, winter is here

There were reports of a frost in some part of the Northern Rivers over the weekend.

IF YOU thought the weekend was a little chillier than usual, you were spot on, and official temperatures from the Bureau of Meteorology will back you up.

In Lismore at 7am on Sunday morning, it got down to just 1.6 degrees - and the apparent temperature was a freezing -3.1 degrees.

There were reports of frosts in some parts of the Northern Rivers, including Kyogle and Alstonville

It was a similar start to the morning today.

At 3.30am this morning, it was 3 degrees but felt like -0.1 degrees, and the temperature dipped even lower by 7am and got to 2.5 degrees.

That's more than enough incentive to stay snuggled under the blankets for a bit longer, especially on a Monday.

Lismore and Ballina can expect a top temperature of 19 degrees today, while Byron Bay will hit 18 degrees.

"A strong high pressure system is expected to drift slowly across the state from the west, and looks set to become the dominant feature in the region through the coming week," the latest BoM forecast explains.

"The next significant weather system looks to pass over the state by the weekend."