Fellow runners pay tribute to Betty Cuthbert

TWO North Coast women have paid tribute to Australia's golden girl Betty Cuthbert who, as it turns out, lived on the North Coast for approximately four years.

Lismore residents Judy King and Margaret Miles were 14 and 16 respectively when they were both running every Saturday at the Sydney Sports Ground during the women's athletic season.

It was a girls only event with the boys running sperately at the E.S. Marks Athletics Field.

Margaret Miles' photo of Betty Cuthbert running at the Sydney Sports Ground. Marc Stapelberg

The Sydney Interclub Athletics meetings saw a number of athletics clubs attend with Margaret Miles running for St George, Judy King for Sutherland and Betty Cuthbert running for Cumberland.

Judy King remembers seeing Betty at the Sydney meetings after the 'golden girl' ran in the Melbourne Olympics.

Australian sprinter Betty Cuthbert is the only athlete to have won the Olympic 100, 200 and 400 metres titles.

"It was a big thing to watch the Olympics in those days,” Mrs King said.

"I saw the race on television.”

Mrs King said after the Olympics other runners at the Sydney Sports Grounds didn't swamp the Olympic champion during athletic meets.

"I stood in awe of her after that, but we watched all the races and we would stay for the whole thing.

"You were there to do your own running.”

Margaret Miles, who ran for St George, ended up running in the Australian Team with Betty after she was selected for the 100-metre sprint.

Mrs Miles remembers running with individually hand fitted kangaroo hide shoes and running on grass in the Sydney Sports grounds.

She said everyone was coached together, although Betty had her own coach, and said most ran for the love of athletics due to the fact it was all amateur and you paid for your own flights, and equipment.

She said Betty worked at her father's nursery, but was well liked for her quiet demeanour.

"She was a gentle soul, a lovely girl and very friendly and she didn't hold herself apart from everyone else,” Mrs Miles said.

"She was always happy to talk to kids.

Mrs Miles said Betty was admired by all.

"She was a very humble person.

"She was private and shy, but also very giving of herself.”

Mrs Miles said she kept in touch by mail with Betty until she went to Western Australia.

Betty Cuthbert called Lismore a tropical paradise in her autobiography and stated she loved to sit in the Channon Coffee Shop with her coffee enjoying the peace and quiet.

She lived on a quarter acre block called Braeside which is Scottish for 'Hill Slopes' near Dunoon.

She also brought her pet canary, Cheep Cheep, with her from Sydney to Lismore and found the time on the North Coast a period of 'regeneration'.

She was suffering from Multiple Sclerosis and had been looking for a place to escape the hectic nature of the city.

After Dunoon she moved out to Western Australia.