Felix Riebl wants to be in your arms

TOURING NOW: Australian musician Felix Riebl is coming to the Northern Rivers in June.

PAPER Doors is the latest album by Australian musician Felix Riebl.

The artist has put aside the party anthems he belts out as the frontman of The Cat Empire to produce a more introspective solo body of work.

Although he will have another four musicians on stage, don't expect a Cat Empire-like show.

"The shows have been very dynamic. I am trying to get same energy that we do in a Cat Empre show but it's just a different atmosphere," he said.

"It is five of us on stage, so it's a pretty full band. I don't always tour with a band but I wanted to do justice to the Paper Doors and Into The Rain albums, which were both recorded with five musicians.

The song list in the show will include songs from all of Riebl's albums, "and one or two re-imagined Cat Empire songs".

SOLO WORK: Australian musician Felix Riebl. Catherine Black

Paper Doors includes three songs and a different female singer featured in each: Wasting Time, featuring Little Birdy's Katie Steele; Snowflakes, featuring Tinpan Orange's Emily Lubitz, and In Your Arms (the tour's title) with Martha Wainwright.

"When I wrote the album, I had intended on having those guest appearances because those three female vocalists bring something out when they combine with my voice that I really find exciting."

Asked if Emily Lubitz could be performing Snowflake in Lismore, (Lubitz recently moved to the Northern Rivers with husband and fellow Cat Empire band member, Harry James Angus), Riebel was open to the idea.

"Possibly, I would like that, because she is living up there now, but I haven't spoken to her yet. It would be lovely but I can't promise that yet," he said.