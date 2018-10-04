Feed bags are the latest fashion

SMART & SUSTAINABLE: Craft artist Amanda Ferguson makes popular shopping carriers from donated poultry and livestock feed bags and donates a portion from each sale to the Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary.

SMART & SUSTAINABLE: Craft artist Amanda Ferguson makes popular shopping carriers from donated poultry and livestock feed bags and donates a portion from each sale to the Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary. Alison Paterson

TALENTED craft artist Amanda Ferguson loves making items which are sustainable, beautiful and useful.

So when she saw recycled feed bags up-cycled into shopping totes, the woman behind the popular Missy Manda Made It craft business got busy sewing.

Now the 34-year-old can't keep up with the demand.

Standing at her property surrounded by some of her 57 chooks, Mrs Ferguson who works at Lismore Base Hospital, said she loved the fact such a simple item makes so many people smile.

She said it's vital to recycle where we can and it's good to have fun along the way.

"I saw on the internet that people were recycling these feed bags overseas," she said.

"We need to do this more with the lack of plastic bags at supermarkets, people need to look at other resources and my bags have become really popular."

Once Mrs Ferguson posted them on her Missy Manda Made It Facebook page, orders started coming in for the bags which cost $7 each or 4 for $20.

"One lady bought some for a friend who lived on a farm and was going through a tough time," she said.

"She said her friend will love these and make her smile."

People loved the bags so much, despite keeping a large poultry flock, Mrs Ferguson was facing a feed bag supply challenge.

"Because demand is so high I ran out of bags, so now I've called out for bags to be donated," she said.

"When people donate their old feed bags I now donate a portion of each sale to the Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary, because I'm not going to get stuff for nothing without passing something on."

Mrs Ferguson said she was surprised and delighted at the bag's strong sales.

Born and schooled at Numulgi, Mrs Ferguson later studied at Richmond River High School and Trinity College before graduating with a nursing degree at Southern Cross University.

"I had a great art teacher in primary school," she said.

"I just love crafting, I love working with colours."

