Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Feds commit to army bushfire back-up if state agrees

Crystal Jones
by
29th Nov 2018 8:53 PM

THE Federal Government has committed to providing army support to the bushfire affected communities of Winfield, Captain Creek, Baffle Creek and Deepwater.

However, their presence will still need to be requested by state authorities.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd revealed the federal plans in a media statement tonight.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"...Senator Linda Reynold in the Federal Government this afternoon committed to provide support from the army to assist in the wake of the devastating fires that are raging to the north and south of Agnes Water and Town of Seventeen Seventy, including Winfield, Captain Creek, Baffle Creek and Deepwater," the statement read.

"Today I witnessed first-hand the effect these fires are having on the communities in my electorate and given the volatile nature of the changing wind and weather patterns I spoke to the Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack and requested assistance from Senator Reynolds for the military to assist where needed," Mr O'Dowd said. 

"As I mentioned earlier, I have been humbled by the amazing men and women working tirelessly around the clock. The firefighters, police, ambulance, SES, volunteers and residents.

"So hopefully we will have the army back-up because they are ready to assist on request of the Queensland Government Authorities."

More Stories

bushfires cqfires ken o'dowd politics
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Long-time kindy neighbour gets adorable birthday party

    premium_icon Long-time kindy neighbour gets adorable birthday party

    News GREAT great grandmother Dawn Allen smiled from ear to ear as an entire kindy class ate her birthday cake.

    Weather bureau tips summer to bring hotter than usual temps

    premium_icon Weather bureau tips summer to bring hotter than usual temps

    Weather "Temperatures aren't looking average at all"

    DV victims facing language and cultural barrier on the rise

    DV victims facing language and cultural barrier on the rise

    News Refuge providers facing unique challenges

    'Somebody think of the children': Nude beach move response

    premium_icon 'Somebody think of the children': Nude beach move response

    Council News Motion to establish trial of nude beach at Belongil being considered

    Local Partners