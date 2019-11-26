Federer’s bold retirement statement

Roger Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time. The Swiss master has dominated the men's circuit since way back in 2003.

But after a 21-year professional career, questions relating to retirement continue to be thrown his way.

He has shown no signs of slowing down on the court, currently ranked number 3 in the world, but with growing family and new business ventures fans are certain the time is drawing closer.

Stream live coverage of the WTA and ATP Tours with ESPN and beIN SPORTS on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

In a wide-ranging interview with NBC's Today Show, Federer, 38, was defiant over when the curtain will fall, even if he said it jokingly.

"I've been asked all week about how retirement is going to be and when it is going to come, I think they all needed to know," Federer said.

"But no, this is not about retirement. On (the company) doesn't want me to retire, they want me to play as long as possible and that is my goal. I will never retire!"

Federer isn’t ever leaving.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner enjoyed another stellar season, winning four titles, but ultimately missed out on adding another Slam to his illustrious record.

Despite his stance of never calling time on his career, he did state he is looking forward to the freedom retirement will bring.

"I like my sweets, desserts, time off," he said.

"I start my planning for the year around where I'm going to go on vacation with my family, and that's where I'll be in a couple of days, on the beach, so I can't wait.

"Actually, when I had my knee issues in 2016 and I was rehabbing for almost eight months, I felt like that could be my life after (retirement).

"Of course I was never as busy but it was just nice to be able to have schedules with friends - lunch on Wednesdays, dinners on Fridays, let's have a good time on the weekends together with another family. I'm really looking forward to that."

Federer just finished a tour with Alexander Zverev where they played matches in Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Ecuador.

Their match in Mexico City was one for the record books with a monstrous crowd of 42,517 spectators packing in to catch a glimpse of the maestro in action.

"It was absolutely crazy," Federer said of the tour. "We played in four cities, almost in front of 100,000 people and Mexico City, had 42,000 people, double of Arthur Ashe Stadium here in New York.

"Breaking those records, doing it with Zverev, it's not something I ever thought I would do."

I will never forget this magical evening in Mexico City with @AlexZverev⁩

42’517 people came,

We broke this record together!

Viva Mexico

❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/z6GJ6Yfq7P — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 24, 2019

While he states he isn't going anywhere anytime soon, the Swiss legend recently said he believes another will be remembered as the greatest of all time.

In an interview with Argentinian pay TV sports channel TyC Sports, Federer pointed the finger in the direction of Spainard Rafael Nadal.

"Good guy, great player, my God - who would have thought that he was going to be world No. 1 again this year after being world No. 1 for the first time 11 years ago," Federer said. "All the people were saying that he was going to be injured, that he was going to not make it, that he was not going to be healthy at one point, his game is too brutal, but he found a way and he has had another incredible season with two Grand Slam wins this year.

"I have really enjoyed the court as well with him at the Laver Cup twice, once in Prague, now in Switzerland in Geneva. I learned a lot from him, he is a great champion, he is great for the game and I am happy that we had the matches and the battles that we had particularly at Wimbledon, French Open, even in Australia, we have had some massive matches.

"He is going to go down as maybe the greatest player of all time, he's that good of course."