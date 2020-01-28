Federer survives to fight another day

A relieved Roger Federer gestures to the crowd after beating Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP

ROGER Federer has survived seven match points to book an Australian Open semi- final berth with a miraculous win over unseeded American Tennys Sandgren.

Hampered by an apparent back injury, the six-time champion appeared headed for a shock exit against the world No.100 before rallying for a rousing 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 victory.

It earned the 38-year-old, 20-time major champion a record-extending 46th grand slam semi-final appearance - and an incredible 15th in Melbourne.