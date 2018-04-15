Federal's Woodfest a hub of industry knowledge

Evie Edwards, 8, and brother Louis, 6, from Myocum at Woodfest in Federal on Sunday, April 15.

Evie Edwards, 8, and brother Louis, 6, from Myocum at Woodfest in Federal on Sunday, April 15. Liana Turner

A GROWING buzz around local, sustainable timber filled the air of Federal Hall for Woodfest at the weekend.

Organiser Kate Love said the event, which showcased a host of Northern Rivers woodworkers' masterpieces, amplified the conversation around closing the production loop in the industry.

Ms Love said she was "really excited” about the response the event received yesterday.

Her father Joe Harvey-Jones, of Eureka, is among those working to build a sustainable supply chain of native cabinetry woods in the region.

But he said the burgeoning interest in selectively-harvested plantations wasn't only good for those who can cash in on stunning native timbers. When done right, they also help to keep wildlife populations in good shape, he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I used to belong to the Big Scrub Landcare group which looks after the remnant (forest) in the area,” Mr Harvey-Jones said.

"They do a wonderful job of taking out the invasive weeds but what they need, desperately, is for those remnants to be linked by corridors so animals and birds can follow those corridors and that's what this group can achieve.”

Deidre and Andy Plummer began building the their 113ha Lune de Sang plantation about 11 years ago.

The Federal property is now home to more than 100,000 trees including a range of species like quandong, silver ash, silky oak and cedar.

"We have about 50 species but probably about half a dozen primary species,” Mr Plummer said.

Rock Valley-based woodworker Grant Vaughan said Woodfest was a great opportunity to connect sustainable wood growers, craftspeople and those who will ultimately buy their products.

Mr Harvey-Jones said they were working to connect those in the industry, from seed sowers to crasftpeople, through an online community at qualitytimbertraders.com.