WATCH: Federal police raid Lismore homes looking for weapons

Federal police raid South Lismore home, : One man was arrested during a raid on a South Lismore property this morning. Officers also seized firearms and machetes.

Australian Federal Police teamed up with Richmond Local Area Command officers to execute search warrants on numerous properties.

The combined operation consisted it Strike Forces Areas and Raptor.

Strike Force Areas is a locally-based operation which targeted outlaw motorcycle gangs, specifically the Lone Wolf motorcycle gang, across the Richmond LAC.

Sydney-based, Strike Force Raptor targeted the proactive operations into gang activity state-wide.

A Casino St property at South Lismore and two cars neighbouring the residence were among those searched.

Officers searched through boxes in the garage as well as uplifted rooms to seize numerous items, including firearms and machetes.

A 44 year old man has been arrested.