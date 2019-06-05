Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Signage is seen at the ABC offices in Ultimo, Sydney, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Signage is seen at the ABC offices in Ultimo, Sydney, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
News

AFP raiding ABC offices in Sydney

by Shannon Molloy
5th Jun 2019 11:44 AM

AUSTRALIAN Federal Police officers are conducting a raid at the ABC's headquarters in Sydney over a story published in 2017.

The public broadcaster's Ultimo offices and studios are the subject of a search in relation to The Afghan Files special, which included hundreds of pages of Defence Force documents that were leaked.

Australian Federal Police officers arrive at the ABC in Ultimo in Sydney. Picture: Elise Worthington
Australian Federal Police officers arrive at the ABC in Ultimo in Sydney. Picture: Elise Worthington

 

It comes a day after News Corp Australia political editor Annika Smethurst had her Canberra home raided for seven hours by the AFP.

That search, which has sparked outrage in the media industry and was described as heavy-handed by her employer, related to an exclusive story from more than a year ago.

Just hours after Ms Smethurst's home was raided, popular broadcaster Ben Fordham revealed he was also subject of a probe by the Department of Home Affairs over a report about asylum seekers.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
abc afp editors picks police raid sydney

Top Stories

    'We have struggled every single day since we lost her'

    'We have struggled every single day since we lost her'

    Crime REWARD offered for information about teen's murder in 1997.

    'Final details' being resolved in coast cafe revival

    premium_icon 'Final details' being resolved in coast cafe revival

    Council News A new operator for this coastal cafe could be announced soon

    Local restaurant owners celebrate excellence award

    premium_icon Local restaurant owners celebrate excellence award

    Business The honour was "well deserved and hard-earned”

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Town walking towards reconciliation

    premium_icon Town walking towards reconciliation

    Community A crowd marched down the main street marking Reconciliation Week

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:00 PM