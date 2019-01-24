Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The house has six bedrooms and an inviting swimming pool. Photo: RP Data
The house has six bedrooms and an inviting swimming pool. Photo: RP Data
Property

Minister’s hefty profit on Surfers mansion

by Quentin Tod
24th Jan 2019 8:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CABINET minister Steven Ciobo and wife Astra have sold the riverfront Surfers Paradise property they have called home since 2015 for a hefty profit.

The couple are yet to find a new home in the Moncrieff electorate of the Federal Minister for Defence Industry.

"I'm looking for the right property," Mr Ciobo said yesterday.

"I haven't found it yet but, of course, remain in the electorate."

The six-bedroom house is in a prime position fronting the Nerang River. Photo: RP Data
The six-bedroom house is in a prime position fronting the Nerang River. Photo: RP Data

The Ciobos bought their two-level home at 3 Florence Court on the Isle of Capri from cardiologist Guy Wright-Smith for $2.6 million in June 2015.

It has been sold to the neighbours at 1 Florence Crt, Paul and Michelle Batty, for $3.2 million.

The Batty name also is on No. 5 Florence Crt.

The house has six bedrooms and an inviting swimming pool. Photo: RP Data
The house has six bedrooms and an inviting swimming pool. Photo: RP Data

The ex-Ciobo house is on an 1186 sqm site in a prime position fronting the Nerang River. It has six bedrooms.

Florence Court is an exclusive cul-de-sac with only eight titles, one of which is owned by veteran developer Norm Rix and wife Denise.

The Ciobos bought the house for $2.6 million in June 2015. Photo: RP Data
The Ciobos bought the house for $2.6 million in June 2015. Photo: RP Data

The Ciobos moved to Florence Crt after selling a waterfront home in Savoy Drive, Broadbeach Waters, for $1.62 million in late 2014.

Before that they had planned a new home in Benowa's Heeb St but ditched that idea and sold the hilltop lot, which had cost them $532,000 in 2009, for $470,000.

federal politics real estate steven ciobo

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Tree falls on man near popular beach

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Tree falls on man near popular beach

    News THE Westpac rescue helicopter was called to the scene, along with three ambulance crews.

    REVEALED: Every fixed speed camera in north east NSW

    premium_icon REVEALED: Every fixed speed camera in north east NSW

    News Do you know where your local traffic cameras are?

    Lismore greyhound track reopening is a 'farce': Senator

    premium_icon Lismore greyhound track reopening is a 'farce': Senator

    News Greens renew calls for the greyhound racing industry to be banned

    UNCLAIMED PRIZE: Who is our lucky millionaire?

    UNCLAIMED PRIZE: Who is our lucky millionaire?

    News The prize has not been claimed