Social media influencers banned by Turnbull government

SOCIAL media influencers do not represent value for money, the federal government has admitted, banning their use and ordering every department to audit advertising contracts.

The crackdown comes after a Daily Telegraph investigation revealed this week that Defence had spent $52,500 hiring two YouTube gamers to promote recruitment. It followed the Telegraph's revelations last month that Health had spent more than $600,000 over 18 months hiring Instagrammers to post fitness photos of themselves online.

A spokeswoman for Assistant Minister for Finance David Coleman said all federal government agencies were reviewing advertising spending to ensure no influencers were currently being paid.

"The government has ­decided that paid social media influencers are not to be used in any advertising campaigns for non-corporate Commonwealth entities," the spokeswoman said.

"We have taken this decision as it is clear that there have been instances where value for money is not being achieved.

"All current arrangements for PR and advertising contracts are being checked by departments and agencies to ensure there are no current paid influencers being ­engaged," she said.

However, the spokes­woman would not answer questions about how much the government had spent on influencers over the past year and which departments had previously hired them.

A spokesman for Defence Minister Marise Payne yesterday said she was not aware her department had been hiring influencers prior to being contacted by the Telegraph.

Tomikah Jenkins was one of the influencers who has been hired by the Federal government Source: @tomikahjenkins

"(Ms Payne) immediately directed Defence to cancel all arrangements with all social media influencers," the spokesman said.

Asked who had approved social media influencer use, the spokesman said the ­department was "currently investigating".

A spokesman for Health Minister Greg Hunt said he was also not aware his ­department had been hiring influencers prior to being contacted by the Telegraph and had immediately stopped the practice. He said Mr Hunt had not been involved in the decision to hire them, which was made by media agencies.

The Government's ann­ual Campaign Advertising report states ministers have "responsibility for authorising the campaign's development and the launch of a campaign".