FEDERAL ELECTION: The Northern Rivers decides

An AEC supervisor closes the polling booth at Goonellabah Public School.

An AEC supervisor closes the polling booth at Goonellabah Public School. Aisling Brennan

UPDATE 6.20pm: POLLING booths have closed right across the Northern Rivers.

Candidates, their families and supporters are now gathering to watch the results roll in.

Meanwhile, we've uncovered one of the biggest controversies of the day so far -- the lack of the "democracy sausage" at Northern Rivers polling booths.

Did you have a democracy sausage or cake? Let us know.

Original story, 5.30pm: THE polling booths are about to close right across the Northern Rivers, and then counting will get under way.

Today, the Page electorate's main hopefuls, The Nationals' Kevin Hogan and Labor's Patrick Deegan, made last-ditch efforts to secure votes.

Mr Deegan voted at Casino.

"I left school at 16 in Casino, I went to TAFE for free, then I went to SCU and got a job in social welfare helping our community," he wrote on Facebook after lodging his ballot papers.

"Now I am worried that same 16-year-old in Casino doesn't have the same opportunity.

"Today I voted with my wife Gail for a fairer future where everyone no matter who they are has opportunity in life."

Nationals candidate Kevin Hogan said although campaigns were always intense, they were an important part of Australian democracy.

"The feedback from the community on pre-poll has been very positive," he said.

In the Richmond electorate, The Nationals' candidate, Matthew Fraser, said he will fight until polling booths close at 6pm tonight in his bid to win the seat..

Labor MP Justine Elliot is the favourite to retain the seat she has held since 2004 but has never won the popular vote, with Greens preferences helping her get over the line.

This election, she faces strong opposition from Mr Fraser and Greens candidate Michael Lyon.