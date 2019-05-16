Shorten cooks up democracy dumplings

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten making chive and pork dumplings while on a visit to Xibay Little Lamb in Burwood, Sydney. Picture: Kym Smith

While sausages may have become Australia's unofficial election food, Bill Shorten has put democracy dumplings on the menu in a crucial Sydney seat.

Two days before snags sizzle nationwide, the Labor leader called into a Chinese restaurant in the Sydney suburb of Burwood to make dumplings.

The long-time Labor-supporting owners of the restaurant were so impressed with his performance they offered him a part-time gig.

"I'm going for another job but I appreciate it. I'll get in touch Sunday if something unforeseen happens," Mr Shorten said.

Both leaders launched a last-ditch pitch in the Liberal-held seat of Reid today, which has a large migrant population.

Popular MP Craig Laundy's retirement has made it a tight race despite the government's 4.7 per cent margin.

One Chinese-Australian voter told AAP many in his community were concerned about Labor's changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax.

But he's still voting Labor, annoyed with Prime Minister Scott Morrison describing China as a customer.

Kristina Keneally and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten after visiting Xibay Little Lamb in Burwood, Sydney. Picture: Kym Smith

Mr Shorten kicked off the day with some FM radio, admitting in one interview he was surprised Malcolm Turnbull's son recorded robocalls urging voters to dump Victorian Liberals.

Alex Turnbull has teamed up with left-wing activist group GetUp! to record robocalls calling Health Minister Greg Hunt, a key backer of Peter Dutton, to be dumped.

Mr Shorten said he didn't see the intervention coming, but couldn't resist a dig over last year's brutal leadership spill.

"Mind you, I don't think his dad saw ScoMo coming," he told 2Day FM today.

The Labor leader also had a tip for election-night parties after being asked if he'd been to Dan Murphy's to stock up for Saturday.

He revealed he plays the discount liquor chain off against rival First Choice, capitalising on price-matching policies.

"This is a little, if you like, a shopper's hack and potentially a very useful thing," he told KIIS FM Melbourne.

"See, I'm not just another pretty face am I?" Mr Shorten is preparing to make the case for change in his final major address of the election campaign.

The Labor leader will today give a rallying call at Blacktown's Bowman Hall in Sydney's west, where Gough Whitlam delivered his 'It's Time' address at the start of the 1972 election campaign.

The key theme for the speech is "vote for change", with the address not expected to heavily hark back to Mr Whitlam.

Mr Shorten will argue "the door stands ajar" for a new generation making a major choice about the country's future.

Climate change will be a major feature of the speech.

Mr Shorten will also warn of the risks posed by a coalition of chaos - a Morrison-Palmer-Hanson minority government.

He will urge Australians to vote for a united and stable alternative with a vision for the future.