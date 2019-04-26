Cost of private health cover to soar under Greens

The Greens will also lift federal funding of hospitals from 45 to 50 per cent.

THE $6.5 billion tax rebate for private health cover would be abolished and advertising of junk food and alcohol at sports events banned under a Greens health policy.

The minor party, which could hold the balance of power after the May election, will on Friday unveil a big spending health policy.

It will match Labor's pledge to provide $2.8 billion to public hospitals. It will also lift federal funding of hospitals from 45 to 50 per cent.

Junk and food advertising would be banned at sports events under the Australian Greens party. Picture: Jonathan Ng

The $6.5 billion health fund tax rebate would be scrapped if the Greens get their way and the money reinvested into public healthcare.

The policy would raise the cost of private health insurance by a further 25 per cent and likely lead to a mass product exodus.

The Greens are also calling for an extra $4.7 billion to be spent on Medicare over the next decade to protect bulk billing and cut out-of-pocket costs for scans.

To stop health cost shifting between the state and federal governments, the party will spend $970 million over four years on a single funding agency.

The Greens say they will ensure the health system is unified nationally and delivers integrated care.

The party also has a $3.5 billion chronic care plan that would provide GP's with a $1000 a year payment to enrol patients and provide them with wrap around care.

Patients in this scheme would get access to $750 a year worth of allied health care from dentists or physiotherapists.

Every Australian would receive Medicare funded dental care by 2025, under the plan that will invest $3.5 billion over the next four years extending a universal child dental scheme.

The party wants $196 million spent over the next four years setting up an independent preventive health commission.

Its job would be to come up with strategies to tackle obesity and ban advertising of junk food and alcohol at sports events.