Federal Budget will support key projects: Page MP

Lismore MP Kevin Hogan at a press conference last year on proposed changes to Oakes Oval in Lismore.

ACCUSATIONS funding for crucial infrastructure projects in the Northern Rivers wasn't allocated in the Federal Budget have been quashed by the Member for Page.

Duty senator for Page, Doug Cameron listed 13 major projects he claimed weren't accounted for in the budget, announced last Tuesday.

Of the 13 projects, nine named were between Lismore and Kyogle such as the expansion of Oaks Oval and repairing Kyogle's bridges.

Mr Cameron said he would hold Page MP Kevin Hogan to his word all 13 projects would receive their cut of the budget.

"Labor will be holding Kevin Hogan to account to ensure that the government delivers on the promised funding for these important local projects," Mr Cameron said.

Kevin Hogan hit back at the claims and emphasised that the budget would provide funding for all 13 projects.

"These projects are funded under a range of different programs, including Safer Communities Program, Bridges Renewal Fund, Building Better Regions Fund and Stronger Communities Program," Mr Hogan said.

"Funding for all of these projects has been delivered, or are in the process of being delivered," Mr Hogan said.

In particular, Mr Hogan said the Oaks Oval upgrade was fast-tracked to July while work is underway to fix Kyogle's bridges with Mr Hogan opening a bridge over Duck Creek today.

He said funding for the repair of Woodburn/Coraki Road, also scrutinised by Mr Cameron, were in the budget for the upcoming financial year.

Mr Cameron questioned the delivery of funds towards the Duck Creek Mountain Bike Park, solar panels for Lismore Basketball stadium and the Lismore Thistles Soccer Club.

All to which Mr Hogan said dollars had already been delivered for all three projects.