FEDERAL BUDGET: How the Northern Rivers fared

Geoff Egan
6th Oct 2020 7:35 PM
Almost half a billion dollars will be committed to the Coffs Harbour Bypass under the 2020 Federal Budget.

It is one of the few projects in the region with new money committed to it in the budget with the government recommitting to fund road upgrades across northern NSW.

Most other Northern Rivers and northern NSW projects spruiked in the budget had already been announced at previous budgets.

A total of $1.5 billion has been committed to the Coffs Harbour Bypass, including $490.6m of new money.

Another $4b will be spent upgrading the Pacific Hwy between Woolgoolga to Ballina including planning and pre-construction.

Artist impressions of the Coffs Harbour Bypass.
The government has also promised $12m to upgrade the Mr Lindesay Rd from Legume to Woodenbong, $4m for the Kyogle Bridges Package and $1.5m on the Tingha – Bundarra Road and Gwydir Hwy intersection.

The government has committed $51m Regional Tourism Recovery fund, which will help tourism-dependent regions pivot from relying on international visitors to taking advantage of the domestic tourist market.

Our region may benefit from the $30.3m national Regional Connectivity Program, which will help improve telecommunications connectivity in regional areas.

Other commitments that may benefit our residents and businesses include:

  • An extension of the $200m Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) for a fifth round;
  • $41 m for a Research and Development Program to pay for research and development activities that will benefit regional industries;
  • An additional $28.1m to extend the Stronger Communities Program;
  • The $5.7m Building Strong, Resilient Regional Leaders initiative; and
  • The $5m for the Regional Australia Institute’s research program and promotion of regional living.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud also announced more than $300 million in funding to help modernise Australia’s agriculture export systems.

“Agricultural exports are critical to Australia’s economic recovery. That’s why this Budget is delivering the $328 million Busting Congestion for Agricultural Exporters Package,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This suite of reforms will modernise Australia’s export systems by slashing red-tape and streamlining regulation and service delivery for our farmers.”

“We’re making it faster and cheaper for farmers to get their product to market, while retaining the levels of quality and assurance that have made our exports world-class.”

The package includes $222.2m over four years for digital services to take farmers to market, including a 24/7 touch point for exporters and $10.9m over three years to create a more competitive meat export industry. - WITH SHERELE MOODY

INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

Mt Lindesay Road – Legume to Woodenbong $12m

Tingha – Bundarra Road and Gwydir Highway Intersection $1.5m

Highway Pacific Highway – Woolgoolga to Ballina (including planning and pre-construction) $4b

Kyogle Bridges Package $4m

Pacific Highway Coffs Harbour Bypass $1.46b

Lismore Northern Star

