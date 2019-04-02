FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Rivers winners, losers revealed

NORTHERN Rivers residents hoping for a windfall from the Federal Budget will be sorely disappointed, with our region failing to rate a mention today.

Big on promises but light on detail, specific funding commitments were sparse for our region in the first budget for the Mr Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg pairing.

With an election looming it is likely the Coalition will fill in the gaps over the coming weeks as the Liberals and Nationals try to sway voters to back for another three-year term.

While there were no new funding announcements for our region, residents, councils, farmers, businesses and workers may benefit in the future from a number of programs designed to improve economies, employment and general living standards.

Local governments can take advantage of funding opportunities under the $2.2 billion Local and State Government Road Safety Package, which offers cash for measures designed to reduce the road toll.

The government will spend $200 million for a fourth round of the Building Better Regions Fund to create jobs, drive economic growth and build stronger communities.

There will be a $220 million investment in improved internet and mobile services through the Stronger Regional Connectivity Package.

Around $100 million will be spent on regional airport infrastructure upgrades.

Two new regional provisional visas to encourage more migrants to settle and remain in regional areas.

Around $93.7 million will be spent over four years on scholarships for domestic and international students to study in regional Australia under the new Destination Australia Program.

The budget allocates $6.3 billion in assistance and concessional loans to support those affected by drought plus $35 million to charities in drought-affected communities.

A further $29 million will be spent on increasing mental health and wellbeing support for farmers in hardship in drought-affected communities.

And $3.9 billion will underpin the Future Drought Fund. - NewsRegional