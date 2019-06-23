Feathers fly in big Ballina win

IMPRESSIVE EFFORT: Ballina lock Hayden Hansen was a handful in NRRRL against Kyogle on Saturday night.

IMPRESSIVE EFFORT: Ballina lock Hayden Hansen was a handful in NRRRL against Kyogle on Saturday night. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A SLICK Ballina made light work of Kyogle when they thumped the Turkeys 54-4 in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, on Saturday night.

The Seagulls were a class above with the likes of five-eighth Jamie Lyon and centre Kel Sheather scoring brilliant individual tries in the first half.

Hooker Michael Dwane and lock Hayden Hansen were electric out of dummy half with the Seagulls taking a convincing 28-4 lead into half-time.

Ballina looks to have all bases covered to stay on top of the competition ladder with hard-working second-rower Anthony Colman completing his double in the second half.

Lyon was thrilled with the performance as the Seagulls shift their focus to games against Casino and Murwillumbah in the next fortnight.

"I don't know if I expected that sort of performance but I was keen to get back to the footy I know we can play,” Lyon said.

"We got on a roll early and every- one took a bit of confidence when the points started to come.

"Kyogle were better than that score shows and you can't fault the effort.

"I just thought our boys were really determined tonight and that showed on the field.”

Kyogle is still fifth and has enough personnel back on deck to turn things around in the coming weeks.

The Ballina win saw them retain the Battle of the Birds trophy for the second time with the clubs playing games from Under-6s all the way through to first grade.

In other games, Northern United kept its semi-finals chances alive with a 30-10 over Tweed Coast at Crozier Field, Lismore, today.

It was a convincing win over the defending premiers as the Dirrawongs ran in four tries in the first half.

The Raiders scored in the opening minutes but looked vulnerable out wide with an injury depleted backline missing the likes of fullback Guy Lanston.

United centre Clarence Kelly took full advantage and helped set up tries from breaks out wide to five-eighth Wally Kelly and winger Bill King before a double to centre Fred Pitt.

They took a 24-10 lead into the break and sealed the win with a long- range try to replacement centre Luke Simpson midway through the second half.

Elsewhere, Murwillumbah thump- ed Evans Head 52-16 at Murwillumbah on Saturday and Cudgen defeated Marist Brothers 36-6 at Kingscliff today. The game between Mullumbimby and Casino was postponed.