Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT KIND OF BIRD IS THIS? Ballina man, Graham Telfer, was keen to have this bird he photographed from North Wall identified.
WHAT KIND OF BIRD IS THIS? Ballina man, Graham Telfer, was keen to have this bird he photographed from North Wall identified.
News

Feathered friend provides a thrill

Graham Broadhead
5th Jan 2020 12:00 AM

BALLINA man, Graham Telfer, was understandably excited when he thought he had photographed a rare sighting in town.

Standing on North Wall, he captured an image of a bird swooping over the entrance to the Richmond River.

His first thought the bird was a wedge-tailed eagle, which he said isn't common in these parts.

He emailed the photographs to The Northern Star in the hope that the feathered friend could be identified properly.

Jeannette Olley, the co-ordinator of the Byron Bird Buddies, was happy to oblige.

She said it was difficult to identify birds in flight, as was the case with the image Mr Telfer captured.

However, she said the bird was likely to be a welcome swallow, and several other members of the group came to the same conclusion.

She said the white in the forked tail was typical of a swallow.

According to the Birdlife Australia website, the welcome swallow is "Australia's most widespread swallow".

"The welcome swallow can be seen fluttering, swooping and gliding in search of flying insects in almost any habitat, between city buildings, over farmland paddocks, in deserts, wetlands, forests and grasslands and every habitat in between.

"Sometimes they even occur at sea - the name 'welcome' swallow comes from sailors who knew that the sight of a swallow meant that land was not far away."

While Mr Telfer's hunch wasn't quite on the mark, his photograph is a reminder of the number of spectacular birds we share our part of the world with.

ballina byron bird buddies north wall
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        premium_icon ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        News AN EAST Lismore man’s family is continuing to seek justice for the 24-year-old who was killed after an attack in Ballina.

        Rappville still a disaster zone three months after fire

        premium_icon Rappville still a disaster zone three months after fire

        News NSW Public Works has been painstakingly slow to remove asbestos contaminated house...

        How to keep your cool at the farmers’ markets

        premium_icon How to keep your cool at the farmers’ markets

        News WE give you some tips for helping your buys ‒ and your body ‒ weather the hot...

        Proposed church expansion to cater for 150 worshippers

        premium_icon Proposed church expansion to cater for 150 worshippers

        News A NORTH Coast church has lodged a development application for a major expansion to...