18°
News

Feathered friend gets lots of WIRES lovin'

7th Jun 2017 8:00 AM
ON THE MEND: Soot covered tawny frogmouth
ON THE MEND: Soot covered tawny frogmouth Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN ENGINEERING warehouse in South Lismore called WIRES when they found a Tawny frogmouth on the ground, unable to fly. He had been spotted regularly over time and was believed to be a resident in their workplace.

Because they are nocturnal, Tawny Frogmouths are commonly mistaken for owls but they actually belong to the nightjar family. They feed mostly on large insects and moths which they catch with their wide mouths. During the day, they perch on tree branches, well camouflaged due to their pale grey and mottled feathers.

The rescuer first noted the unusually dark colouring for this species. An assessment found him malnourished and considerably underweight. The colour wasn't natural but caused by fine layers of sooty dust, built up over time.

His carer took on the huge task of bathing and rehydrating the frogmouth. He was unable to take solid food, so also required frequent liquid feedings.

Cleared of his sooty coating, and feeling a bit stronger after a few days in care, the Tawny began to groom himself -- an excellent sign. He is now back on regular food and has a good chance of regaining a healthy weight.

Already strong enough for transfer to a large aviary, he will remain in care for quite some time until he is able to fend for himself again in the wild.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or enquiries. The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 6628 1898.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  nightjar soot tawny frogmouth wires

One dead, two stabbed: Man charged after massive brawl

One dead, two stabbed: Man charged after massive brawl

A MAN will face court today following an altercation where a man died and two other men were injured at Murwillumbah yesterday.

Nimbin man faces court over historic child sex offences

Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Longtime Nimbin resident David Huggett was arrested in April

Anglers oppose beach 4WD track's closure

OPEN THE GATE: Northern Beaches Users Club president Denis Magnay, and other 4WD owners, want council to open the track at Angels Beach.

Fishers call for Angels Beach 4WD access

Couple fight for little Molly

SUPPORT MOLLY: Melissa and Ben Black, from Ballina, with their daughter Molly, who has a chromosomal disorder.

Crowdfunding, golf day for little girl with big health issues

Local Partners

Flag raising to reconcile and remember

IT WAS a proud day for Bunjalung elder Wayne Walker to see the Aboriginal flag flying over Kyogle Council Chambers last week.

Pony club of champions celebrates turning 60

Young Casino Pony Club members

Casino Pony Club has nurtured some champions in the horsy world

Blundell to meet his fans at Primex

James Blundell will be playing at Primex

Australian country music icon to get up close with Casino

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

IT’S the show she’s hosted for eight years, but Carrie Bickmore could soon be facing a huge decision about her future on The Project.

Blundell to meet his fans at Primex

James Blundell will be playing at Primex

Australian country music icon to get up close with Casino

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

Immersive technology puts you in control

INTERACTIVE MEDIA: Kate McDowell tries out the ACO Virtual which lets a person direct the Australian Chamber Orchestra's musicians.

Technology allows a modern take on classical music

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Auditions open for Wizard of Oz Dorothy role

Do you have what it takes to don the ruby slippers and join the cast of The Wizard of Oz musical?

Producers search for young star to play Dorothy in Wizard of Oz

Coast's very own wonder woman takes on Hollywood

WONDER WOMAN: Buderim woman Erin Bostock played an Amazonian woman in the blockbuster Hollywood film Wonder Woman.

Buderim woman's chance of a lifetime acting in blockbuster film

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $850,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

UNDER CONTRACT

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Fully renovated unit in Lennox Village

2/30 Byron Street, Lennox Head 2478

Unit 3 1 $549,000 to...

Good things come in small packages and this unit is a fine example. Positioned in an older complex known as 'Byron Court' it is only a few hundred metres to...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!